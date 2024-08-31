ADVERTISEMENT

Book festival to be held in Dharmapuri

Published - August 31, 2024 11:58 pm IST - DHARMAPURI

The Hindu Bureau

The district administration, in association with the Thagadur Book Club, is organising the Thagadur Book Festival here in October.

ADVERTISEMENT

The ten-day festival will be organised from October 4 to 13, and the administration has proposed to create awareness across the district to the most remote villages around the festival and the importance of reading.

In the run-up to the festival, the district administration has proposed special contests under the Department of School Education special contests on the writing of short-stories, poems, essays, oratory, debate and painting. Winners in these contests will be felicitated with books as prizes in the book festival.

The administration has also proposed to spread the importance of reading and the associated ripple effects of reading on society in the form of girl’s education and other social development indicators, according to Collector K. Shanthi.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US