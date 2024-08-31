Book festival to be held in Dharmapuri

The district administration, in association with the Thagadur Book Club, is organising the Thagadur Book Festival here in October.

The ten-day festival will be organised from October 4 to 13, and the administration has proposed to create awareness across the district to the most remote villages around the festival and the importance of reading.

In the run-up to the festival, the district administration has proposed special contests under the Department of School Education special contests on the writing of short-stories, poems, essays, oratory, debate and painting. Winners in these contests will be felicitated with books as prizes in the book festival.

The administration has also proposed to spread the importance of reading and the associated ripple effects of reading on society in the form of girl’s education and other social development indicators, according to Collector K. Shanthi.