Book fair will be held in Salem from November 22, says K.N. Nehru

October 21, 2023 06:24 pm | Updated 06:25 pm IST - Salem

Municipal Administration Minister K.N. Nehru said that a book fair would be conducted for 12 days in Salem from November 22.

On Saturday, Mr. Nehru and Food and Civil Supplies Minister R. Sakkarapani participated in a community baby shower (Samuthaya Valaikappu) function for 100 women held at the multipurpose hall at Hanging Garden. The Ministers distributed gifts and served food to the women.

At the function, Mr. Nehru said the baby shower function was held under the instructions of the Chief Minister. For the benefit of pregnant women and children, various schemes had been implemented by the State government.

The government provided 50% reservation for women in local bodies and 30% reservation in employment. The development of women would not only improve their family, but also society. Schemes like Magalir Urimai Thittam and free bus travel for women had been implemented successfully, he added.

Mr. Nehru told reporters the government had been conducting book fairs and inaugurating libraries to instil the habit of reading in school and college students. This year, the book fair in Salem would be conducted from November 22 to December 3, at the Corporation grounds near Salem New Bus Stand. The book fair would have 200 book stalls, the Minister added.

District Collector S. Karmegam, MLAs R. Rajendran and R. Arul, Salem Mayor A. Ramachandran, Corporation Commissioner S. Balachander, and officials participated.

