ADVERTISEMENT

Book fair in Namakkal extended till Sunday

March 09, 2023 06:43 pm | Updated 06:43 pm IST - Namakkal

The Hindu Bureau

The book fair, which was scheduled to conclude on Friday, has been extended till Sunday, Collector Shreya P. Singh has said.

In a release, Ms. Singh said that on behalf of the State Government, for the first time in Namakkal district, a book fair is being held from February 28 to March 10 at the Nallipalayam Government North Higher Secondary School. A total of 80 stalls have been set up at the venue. Lectures by prominent personalities, children’s entertainment events, food festival, competitions, and a photo exhibition by the government was also organised.

However, following request from book lovers and the public, the fair has been extended by two days. “We urge the public, students, and writers to use this opportunity to purchase the books they need,” Ms. Singh added.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US