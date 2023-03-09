HamberMenu
Book fair in Namakkal extended till Sunday

March 09, 2023 06:43 pm | Updated 06:43 pm IST - Namakkal

The Hindu Bureau

The book fair, which was scheduled to conclude on Friday, has been extended till Sunday, Collector Shreya P. Singh has said.

In a release, Ms. Singh said that on behalf of the State Government, for the first time in Namakkal district, a book fair is being held from February 28 to March 10 at the Nallipalayam Government North Higher Secondary School. A total of 80 stalls have been set up at the venue. Lectures by prominent personalities, children’s entertainment events, food festival, competitions, and a photo exhibition by the government was also organised.

However, following request from book lovers and the public, the fair has been extended by two days. “We urge the public, students, and writers to use this opportunity to purchase the books they need,” Ms. Singh added.

