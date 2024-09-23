ADVERTISEMENT

Book fair in Dharmapuri from October 4 to 14

Published - September 23, 2024 10:20 pm IST - DHARMAPURI

The Hindu Bureau

The district administration jointly with the Thagadur Book Club is organising a 10-day book fair here from October 4 to October 14. Thagdur Book Fair, an annual affair will witness an array of prominent publishers with thousands of titles participating in the event.

Collector K. Shanthi chaired a consultative meeting with the Thagadur Book Society here at the Collectorate recently, and urged the public to participate in the book fair, She also called upon students to tap into the wide collection of books expected at the book fair. In the run-up to the book fair, various literary events extempore, debates, essay writing, poetry writing, and story writing will be conducted in schools and colleges.

Similarly, the administration has arranged to bring students from rural areas to the book fair on all days. The line departments have been advised to coordinate and make the fair a success.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US