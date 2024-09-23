GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Book fair in Dharmapuri from October 4 to 14

Published - September 23, 2024 10:20 pm IST - DHARMAPURI

The Hindu Bureau

The district administration jointly with the Thagadur Book Club is organising a 10-day book fair here from October 4 to October 14. Thagdur Book Fair, an annual affair will witness an array of prominent publishers with thousands of titles participating in the event.

Collector K. Shanthi chaired a consultative meeting with the Thagadur Book Society here at the Collectorate recently, and urged the public to participate in the book fair, She also called upon students to tap into the wide collection of books expected at the book fair. In the run-up to the book fair, various literary events extempore, debates, essay writing, poetry writing, and story writing will be conducted in schools and colleges.

Similarly, the administration has arranged to bring students from rural areas to the book fair on all days. The line departments have been advised to coordinate and make the fair a success.

