Book fair in Dharmapuri from June 24

Thagadur Puthaga Peravai and Bharathi Puthagalayam will organise a megal book fair jointly with the district administration here from June 24 to July 4. The 11-day fair will be held at Dharmapuri Government Arts College.

The theme of the fair is Kaipesiyai Vidu – Puthagathai Edu (Shun the phone, pick up a book).

Earlier, Collector S. Dhivyadarshini conducted a meeting with the book fair committee members and the various departments to take stock of the arrangements for the book fair.

The book fair will be open from 10 a.m to 9 p.m everyday with various interactive sessions with publishers and book societies. The book festival will host intellectuals, writers, activists for an evening of monologues between 6 p.m and 8 p.m.

In the run up to the book festival, the district administration has conceived “Dharmapuri Reads” as an event for students in all schools. This will witness students reading between 10.30 a.m and 11.30 a.m on June 21, ahead of the book festival.