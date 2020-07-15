Book distribution begins

15 July 2020 23:17 IST

While uncertainty continues to prevail on reopening of schools amid the COVID-19 pandemic, distribution of textbooks began in government, aided and corporation schools in Coimbatore on Wednesday.

The textbooks were distributed to students entering Classes X and XII in about 150 higher secondary schools and 106 high schools in Coimbatore district, school education officials said. Only 20 students will be allowed an hour to avoid crowding and maintain personal distancing as part of the COVID-19 precautionary measures. Students and staff members will be wearing masks and the school premises are disinfected in the morning and evening.

On Wednesday, the textbook distribution took place from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. With around 80 students being the target per day, the completion of the distribution will vary from school to school depending on the student strength, officials noted.

Apart from textbook distribution, the soft copies of study materials and video lessons were uploaded to the laptops of the students in the school’s hi-tech laboratories. However, some government schools in Coimbatore district were unable to download the soft copies due to network issues.

SALEM

Distribution of books for class 10 and 12 students began at government and government-aided schools here and according to education department officials, the distribution was carried out maintaining safety norms. T. Ganesh Moorthy, Chief Education Officer said, “books are being distributed to 35,750 students studying in Class X and 26,800 students in Class XII.”

He added that students who are in quarantine or in containment zones can collect the books whenever feasible.

ERODE

Distribution of free textbooks for and downloading video lessons for Class XII students began in the district. With reopening of schools delayed, Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami on Tuesday launched televised lessons for Class X students through Kalvi TV and also textbooks for students of Class X and Class XII for current academic year.

Officials said that there are 240 government and government-aided schools in Erode Educational District in which 26,019 students pursue Class X, while 23,645 students pursue Class XII. Distribution of textbooks will be completed in two days, they said.