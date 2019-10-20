Coimbatore

Bonus talks continue

more-in

‘Many mills yet to call unions for talks’

With slowdown affecting industries in the district, bonus disbursements are pushed to the last week before the Deepavali festival this year at many units.

For workers of National Textile Corporation, the Regional Labour Commissioner has called for talks on October 21 in Madurai.

The unions have asked for 8.33 per cent plus ₹13,000 as advance this year.

The advance amount disbursed last year was ₹11,000, say union leaders.

In some of the textile mills, the amount agreed to is the same as last year. In some, it is down by a percentage point. But many are yet to call the unions for talks, say the leaders.

In the case of engineering units, the bonus agreed to is the same as last year in most of the major units, say union sources.

The small-scale industries have started disbursements and it will pick up next week.

However, the bonus is expected to be at the minimum level, say industry sources.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Related Topics Coimbatore
Related Articles
Recommended for you
This article is closed for comments.
Please Email the Editor

Printable version | Jan 25, 2020 1:52:00 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Coimbatore/bonus-talks-continue/article29747017.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY