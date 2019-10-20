Bonus talks continue

With slowdown affecting industries in the district, bonus disbursements are pushed to the last week before the Deepavali festival this year at many units.

For workers of National Textile Corporation, the Regional Labour Commissioner has called for talks on October 21 in Madurai.

The unions have asked for 8.33 per cent plus ₹13,000 as advance this year.

The advance amount disbursed last year was ₹11,000, say union leaders.

In some of the textile mills, the amount agreed to is the same as last year. In some, it is down by a percentage point. But many are yet to call the unions for talks, say the leaders.

In the case of engineering units, the bonus agreed to is the same as last year in most of the major units, say union sources.

The small-scale industries have started disbursements and it will pick up next week.

However, the bonus is expected to be at the minimum level, say industry sources.