Bonus distributed to cooperative societies

ERODE

30 October 2021 23:15 IST

Minister for Information and Publicity M.P. Saminathan in the presence of Collector H. Krishnanunni distributed Deepavali bonus and dividend to 141 weavers’ cooperative societies comprising 24,091 members to the tune of ₹11.57 crore at Chennimalai here on Saturday.

Speaking on the occasion, the Minister said that under the Department of Handloom and Textiles, there are 188 weavers’ cooperative societies in the district and bonus and dividend were distributed to societies that were running in profit during the period 2020-21.

He said that Chief Minister M.K. Stalin had announced Cauvery drinking water project for Chennimalai Union and Chennimalai Town panchayat at a total cost of ₹250 crore and it would solve the drinking water needs in the area.

Later at a function, the Minister distributed welfare assistance to 90 beneficiaries to the tune of ₹9.63 crore.