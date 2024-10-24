ADVERTISEMENT

Bonus disbursement on in Coimbatore industries

Published - October 24, 2024 10:02 pm IST - COIMBATORE

M Soundariya Preetha
M. Soundariya Preetha

Bonus talks have ended positively and disbursements are on in most of the industries in Coimbatore.

ADVERTISEMENT

Trade union sources said that the medium and larger engineering industries have maintained the same bonus percentage and the workers got ₹2,000 to ₹4,000 more this year depending on the wage structure.

In the case of small-scale industries, there was a slowdown in demand for the last three months. Hence, the average bonus paid was 12% and some industries that planned to give 16% were exploring the possibility of giving a part of it for Pongal, said a small-scale industry owner.

ADVERTISEMENT

In the micro industries, the worker strength had reduced by almost 30% due to slowdown in sectors such as pumpsets. The unit owners would pay one month salary as bonus so that the workers do not shift jobs to other sectors or industries. “It is a tough time for the micro units and the unit owners are struggling to pay the bonus,” said J. James, president of the Tamil Nadu Association of Cottage and Tiny Enterprises.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

In the textile sector, the trade unions have submitted a petition to the Regional Labour Commissioner demanding payment of bonus for the National Textile Corporation (NTC) workers from 2020. The workers have received full wages and it meant that they were still in employment though the NTC mills were not in operation, said M. Arumugam, AITUC leader.

In the private sector, a few mills had paid slightly higher bonus, he claimed. However, industry sources said many mills had paid lesser bonus.

The union leaders said there would be no dispute in any industry and bonus disbursements would be over in almost all the units soon.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

Most Popular

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US