Bonus disbursement on in Coimbatore industries

Bonus talks have ended positively and disbursements are on in most of the industries in Coimbatore.

ADVERTISEMENT

Trade union sources said that the medium and larger engineering industries have maintained the same bonus percentage and the workers got ₹2,000 to ₹4,000 more this year depending on the wage structure.

In the case of small-scale industries, there was a slowdown in demand for the last three months. Hence, the average bonus paid was 12% and some industries that planned to give 16% were exploring the possibility of giving a part of it for Pongal, said a small-scale industry owner.

ADVERTISEMENT

In the micro industries, the worker strength had reduced by almost 30% due to slowdown in sectors such as pumpsets. The unit owners would pay one month salary as bonus so that the workers do not shift jobs to other sectors or industries. “It is a tough time for the micro units and the unit owners are struggling to pay the bonus,” said J. James, president of the Tamil Nadu Association of Cottage and Tiny Enterprises.

In the textile sector, the trade unions have submitted a petition to the Regional Labour Commissioner demanding payment of bonus for the National Textile Corporation (NTC) workers from 2020. The workers have received full wages and it meant that they were still in employment though the NTC mills were not in operation, said M. Arumugam, AITUC leader.

In the private sector, a few mills had paid slightly higher bonus, he claimed. However, industry sources said many mills had paid lesser bonus.

The union leaders said there would be no dispute in any industry and bonus disbursements would be over in almost all the units soon.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.