Bone cancer in nine-year-old girl treated

26 July 2021 23:49 IST

Doctors at Sri Ramakrishna Hospital in the city treated the cancer in the thigh bone of a girl through extracorporeal radiotherapy,wherein the affected bone was taken out for radiotherapy and put back, a release said.

The treatment was done on a nine-year-old girl who was diagnosed with Ewing's sarcoma – a type of cancer that occurs in and around the bones, mostly in children and young adults.

The girl was brought to the hospital in March this year with a swollen left thigh, and was diagnosed with Ewing's sarcoma. She underwent three cycles of chemotherapy and the size of the tumour was found to have reduced in June.

A joint team of orthopaedic surgeons and oncologists of Sri Ramakrishna Institute of Oncology and Research (SRIOR) surgically took out the affected bone and placed it back after irradiating it in a completely sterile atmosphere on July 7. The patient was discharged from the hospital 10 days later, said the release.

The team of doctors included medical oncologist and director of SRIOR P. Guhan, surgical oncologists K. Karthikesh, S. Bhargavi, orthopaedic surgeons S. Mohan, R. Gokulakrishnan, radiation oncologist T. Karthika, N. Krishnapriya, Vivek Jayaraj and anaesthesiologist G.B. Sundarraj.