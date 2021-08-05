Bone and Joint Day observed

COIMBATORE

Coimbatore Orthopaedic Society observed ‘Bone and Joint Day’ on Wednesday by creating awareness among the school students and public about first aid.

The current president of Indian Orthopaedic Association (IOA) B. Shiva Shankar declared ‘Save Self Save One’ as the theme for 2021, said C. Rex, executive committee member of Tamil Nadu Orthopaedic Association, G. Balasubramaniam, president of Coimbatore Orthopaedic Society, and P. Dhanasekara Raja, secretary of Coimbatore Orthopaedic Society in a joint statement.

Dr. Balasubramaniam remarked that India ranked first in terms of deaths due to road traffic accidents across the 199 countries reported in the World Road Statistics, 2018 followed by China and US. Young adults in the age group of 18 to 45 accounted for nearly 69.3 % of road traffic accident victims.

Dr. Raja pointed out that proper first aid and basic life support immediately after accidents were missing. IOA has decided to provide training to 1 lakh students, police personnel, common man during Bone and Joint week from August 1 to 7 to make them life saviours.

Dr. Rex said that talks by experts on various subjects for the members of IOA were arranged throughout the week.

The list of schools enrolled in Coimbatore include Suguna PIP School, Kikani School, Yuva Bharathi, SSVM School and coaching platform FIITJEE.