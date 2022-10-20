Bonded labourers rescued in Namakkal

The Hindu Bureau Namakkal
October 20, 2022 18:17 IST

The Namakkal district administration on Wednesday rescued bonded labourers, who were employed in poultry units without pay.

Based on information,Collector Shreya P. Singh instructed the Labour Department, District Child Protection Unit and the police to conduct a joint raid at poultry units in Aniyapuram locality. During inspection at a poultry unit run by Prakash and Thangavel, they found workers from Chhattisgarh and Odisha staying in the farm, and the duo acted as agents and sent the workers to nearby poultry units for work at night.

Investigation revealed that the workers are treated as bonded labourers and their mobile phones and Aadhaar cards are seized by the agents and no salary was given to them.

Following this, the officials rescued 38 workers, including 28 from Chhattisgarh and 10 from Odisha, and lodged them at a marriage hall.

Ms. Singh said that steps were being taken to register a case against those who treated them as bonded labourers under the Bonded Labour System (Abolition) Act, 1976.

