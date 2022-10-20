Coimbatore

Bonded labourers rescued in Namakkal

The Namakkal district administration on Wednesday rescued bonded labourers, who were employed in poultry units without pay.

Based on information,Collector Shreya P. Singh instructed the Labour Department, District Child Protection Unit and the police to conduct a joint raid at poultry units in Aniyapuram locality. During inspection at a poultry unit run by Prakash and Thangavel, they found workers from Chhattisgarh and Odisha staying in the farm, and the duo acted as agents and sent the workers to nearby poultry units for work at night.

Investigation revealed that the workers are treated as bonded labourers and their mobile phones and Aadhaar cards are seized by the agents and no salary was given to them.

Following this, the officials rescued 38 workers, including 28 from Chhattisgarh and 10 from Odisha, and lodged them at a marriage hall.

Ms. Singh said that steps were being taken to register a case against those who treated them as bonded labourers under the Bonded Labour System (Abolition) Act, 1976.


Our code of editorial values

  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Oct 20, 2022 6:20:10 pm | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Coimbatore/bonded-labourers-rescued-in-namakkal/article66035855.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

TRENDING TODAY