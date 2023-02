Bonded Labour Abolition Day observed

February 09, 2023 09:49 pm | Updated 09:49 pm IST - KRISHNAGIRI

Bonded Labour Abolition Day was observed here on Thursday with the administration of oath to the government staff by District Revenue Officer S. Rajeshwari. They pledged to rid the society of any form bonded labour system and also work to create awareness against bonded labour. ADVERTISEMENT

