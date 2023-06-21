Bombay Circus returns to Coimbatore after six years

June 21, 2023 06:22 pm | Updated 06:22 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The famous Bombay Circus is returning to Coimbatore after six years to showcase its acts of wonder and excitement to the people of this city.

The Great Bombay Circus Company has crossed 100 years in entertainment sector and it had been invited to perform in South Africa, Dubai, France, Sri Lanka by the respective governments. It has performed in Coimbatore several times, with the latest being in 2017 at V.O.C Grounds.

K.M. Sanjeev, partner at Great Bombay Circus, said that the shows were tentatively planned to start from June 23 and would go on for more than a month. There would be three shows per day – 1 p.m., 4 p.m. and 7 p.m. Each show would run for a duration of 2 hours and 20 minutes. Ethiopian artists who have won bronze medals at the world circus competitions would be performing here.

For the comfort of the audience, the organisers will be introducing an air-cooled tent, which is also fireproof and waterproof. The booking for tickets will begin soon and the rates would be ₹ 100, ₹200, ₹300 and ₹400.

