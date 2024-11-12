Bomb threat to private school in Erode declared hoax

A bomb threat emailed to Jaycees Matriculation Higher Secondary School at Moolapalayam on Tuesday turned out to be a hoax after a thorough search by bomb detection and disposal squad (BDDS) and police personnel.

Around 10 a.m., when classes were underway, school authorities received an email warning that bombs were planted on the premises and that they would explode any moment. The authorities altered the district police and police personnel and a BDDS squad arrived swiftly. Students and teachers were evacuated from the classrooms and gathered at the school grounds. Parents were notified to pick up their children, while the van transporting students was also asked to transport them back to their homes. A school holiday was declared, and students and teachers left the premises

Members of the BDDS and police personnel along with a sniffer dog conducted a thorough sweep of the classrooms and the premises. The search ended by 2 p.m., and the threat was declared to be a hoax. Superintendent of Police G. Jawahar told The Hindu that no explosives were found, and an investigation is underway to trace the sender of the email.

This is the second bomb scare at the same school this year after a similar bomb threat was mailed to the school authorities on September 2, which also turned out to be a hoax. Two students were identified as the senders and were let off with a warning.