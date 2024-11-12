Bomb threat to hotel in Erode

A bomb threat targeting Hotel Rathna Residency near Erode’s bus stand led to an extensive search by a bomb detection and disposal squad (BDDS) on Tuesday evening. Around 7 p.m., the hotel management received an email warning of a bomb set to detonate at 10 p.m., prompting immediate police involvement.

The Erode North police, assisted by a BDDS squad and a sniffer dog, commenced a thorough search of the hotel premises. All guests and staff were evacuated as a precaution, but no explosives were found by late evening, though searches continued into the night.