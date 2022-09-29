Bomb threat to Erode railway junction turns out to be hoax

A bomb threat to the Erode Railway Junction and Manikoondu (Clock Tower) turned out to be hoax on Thursday night.

The police control room in Chennai received a call at 6.55 p.m. and the caller reportedly threatened that bombs had been planted at the Erode Railway Junction and at Manikoondu. The district police were alerted and Railway Protection Force (RPF) personnel along with the district police and Bomb Detection and Disposal Squad (BDDS) carried out a thorough check on the entire premises of the junction. Also, sniffer dogs were pressed into service. All the platforms, parcel office and Yercaud Express were checked.

Also, the market area and the Corporation’s bus terminus were searched by the police. But nothing was found and the message turned out to be hoax.

The police have stepped up the surveillance in the city and across the district.