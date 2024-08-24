ADVERTISEMENT

Bomb threat to Coimbatore school turns out to be hoax

Published - August 24, 2024 08:10 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Hindu Bureau

A bomb threat made to a school at Somayampalayam near Vadavalli in Coimbatore on August 24, 2024 (Saturday) turned out to be a hoax.

The institution is a unit of a Chennai-based group to which the threat through email was directed at, with a warning that bombs were placed at its school in Coimbatore as well.

Based on a complaint lodged by the Chief Manager of the school, Jeevarathnam, a team of Vadavalli police evacuated students from the classrooms and conducted search in the institution with a sniffer dog and Bomb Detection and Disposal Squad.

The police ascertained the threat to be a hoax after the search, and registered a case against the anonymous accused under sections 351 (3) and 351 (4) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita Act.

Further investigations are on.

