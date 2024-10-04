GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Bomb threat at private school in Erode found to be a hoax

The authorities at C.S. Academy in Vallipurathanpalayam received an email claiming that bombs were planted on the campus

Published - October 04, 2024 03:07 pm IST - ERODE

The Hindu Bureau
Police personnel conducting a search in a classroom at C.S. Academy in Vallipurathanpalayam, Erode, after the school received a bomb threat via email on Friday, October 4, 2024

Police personnel conducting a search in a classroom at C.S. Academy in Vallipurathanpalayam, Erode, after the school received a bomb threat via email on Friday, October 4, 2024 | Photo Credit: M. GOVARTHAN

A private CBSE school in Erode, Tamil Nadu, received a bomb threat on Friday (October 4, 2024). The threat, however, was a hoax as no explosives were found during the search conducted by the bomb detection and disposal squad (BDDS) and the police with sniffer dogs.

The authorities at C.S. Academy in Vallipurathanpalayam received an email claiming that bombs were planted on the campus when students were appearing for an examination.

The school administration alerted the district police, and the BDDS and police personnel searched the classrooms and school premises.

Four CBSE schools in Madurai receive hoax bomb threats

The students, meanwhile, were sent home after their exam at 12.30 p.m. After three hours of search, the threat was found to be a hoax.

The police also held inquiries at three other CBSE schools in Erode to confirm whether they received such emails. An investigation is underway to identify the sender of the email.

It may be recalled that The Indian Public School on Chennimalai Road in Erode on August 29, 2024, received an email with a bomb threat that was found to be a hoax. The sender of the email is yet to be traced.

On September 2, 2024, Jaycees Matriculation Higher Secondary School at Moolapalayam in Erode received a hoax bomb threat. The senders were identified as two students of the same school who were let off with a warning by the police.

Published - October 04, 2024 03:07 pm IST

