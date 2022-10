The body of a 24-year-old youth, who went missing in Paambaru on Sunday, was found in Pavakkal here on Monday.

ADVERTISEMENT

Theerthagiri, son of Kuppusamy, of Kondapatty in Uthangarai, went missing while he was bathing in Paambaru on Sunday. Fire and Rescue Services personnel searched in the river till Sunday night. On Monday, the body was found along the river in Pavakal. The victim was pursuing II year law in Dharmapuri government law college.