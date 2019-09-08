Body of youth washed away in river Noyyal recovered

The police and the Fire and Rescue Services personnel on Saturday recovered the body of a 21-year-old man who was washed away along with his brother when they were engaged in immersing a Vinayaka idol in river Noyyal near Pooluvapatti on Wednesday.

The police said that the body of A. Ramkumar, a resident of Viraliyur, was recovered from Chithirai Chavadi anaicut, more than 2 km away from the place where he was washed away. The body was shifted to the Coimbatore Medical College Hospital for post-mortem.

The police said that searches to trace the body of Ramkumar's brother Manikandan (26) will be continued.

The siblings were carried away in strong undercurrents on Wednesday evening after the water level in the river saw a sudden increase due to heavy rain in its catchment areas.

Theni boy behind hoax threat

The police said that a 13-year-old boy from Theni was behind the hoax call which said that a bomb was placed at a private building at Tatabad. The police said that the boy had intended to issue the threat to another boy. However, the owner of a private firm at Tatabad received the call instead late on Friday. The man immediately alerted the police control room and the Cyber Cell tracked the origin of call to Theni. Members of the bomb detection and disposal squad checked the building at night. Further investigation revealed that the boy from Andipatty wanted to ‘threat’ another boy.

The police said that the hoax caller has been asked to come to Coimbatore for an explanation.