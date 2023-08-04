ADVERTISEMENT

Body of youth retrieved from Cauvery river in Erode

August 04, 2023 06:03 pm | Updated 06:03 pm IST - ERODE

The Hindu Bureau

 The body of S. Jegadeeswaran, 18, who drowned in Cauvery River at Vengambur in Kodumudi block on Thursday, was retrieved on Friday.

Kodumudi police, Fire and Rescue Services personnel along with fishermen and villagers continued the search at various places in the river for the second day and found the body near Padithurai. The body was sent to the Government Hospital at Kodumudi for postmortem.

On Thursday, G. Kuppuraj, 19, his brother S. Chowdry, 14, and their relative S. Jegadeeswaran, came to take holy water from the river for the temple festival at their village. All the three drowned and the bodies of Kuppuraj and Chowdry were retrieved in the evening and sent to the Government Hospital at Kodumudi for postmortem.

Later, the bodies were handed over to the relatives.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Chief Minister M.K. Stalin condoled the deaths and announced a solatium of ₹2 lakh each to the victim’s families from the Chief Ministers General Relief Fund. While Kuppuraj and Jegadeeswaran were studying first-year DME course at a private polytechnic college, Chowdry was a class IX student of a private school.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US