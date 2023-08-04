Body of youth retrieved from Cauvery river in Erode

August 04, 2023 06:03 pm | Updated 06:03 pm IST - ERODE

The body of S. Jegadeeswaran, 18, who drowned in Cauvery River at Vengambur in Kodumudi block on Thursday, was retrieved on Friday.

Kodumudi police, Fire and Rescue Services personnel along with fishermen and villagers continued the search at various places in the river for the second day and found the body near Padithurai. The body was sent to the Government Hospital at Kodumudi for postmortem.

On Thursday, G. Kuppuraj, 19, his brother S. Chowdry, 14, and their relative S. Jegadeeswaran, came to take holy water from the river for the temple festival at their village. All the three drowned and the bodies of Kuppuraj and Chowdry were retrieved in the evening and sent to the Government Hospital at Kodumudi for postmortem.

Later, the bodies were handed over to the relatives.

Chief Minister M.K. Stalin condoled the deaths and announced a solatium of ₹2 lakh each to the victim’s families from the Chief Ministers General Relief Fund. While Kuppuraj and Jegadeeswaran were studying first-year DME course at a private polytechnic college, Chowdry was a class IX student of a private school.