HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Body of youth retrieved from Cauvery river in Erode

August 04, 2023 06:03 pm | Updated 06:03 pm IST - ERODE

The Hindu Bureau

 The body of S. Jegadeeswaran, 18, who drowned in Cauvery River at Vengambur in Kodumudi block on Thursday, was retrieved on Friday.

Kodumudi police, Fire and Rescue Services personnel along with fishermen and villagers continued the search at various places in the river for the second day and found the body near Padithurai. The body was sent to the Government Hospital at Kodumudi for postmortem.

On Thursday, G. Kuppuraj, 19, his brother S. Chowdry, 14, and their relative S. Jegadeeswaran, came to take holy water from the river for the temple festival at their village. All the three drowned and the bodies of Kuppuraj and Chowdry were retrieved in the evening and sent to the Government Hospital at Kodumudi for postmortem.

Later, the bodies were handed over to the relatives.

Chief Minister M.K. Stalin condoled the deaths and announced a solatium of ₹2 lakh each to the victim’s families from the Chief Ministers General Relief Fund. While Kuppuraj and Jegadeeswaran were studying first-year DME course at a private polytechnic college, Chowdry was a class IX student of a private school.

Top News Today

Sign in to Unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.