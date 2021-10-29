Body of youth recovered from Noyyal river

Coimbatore

29 October 2021 23:54 IST

Tamil Nadu Fire and Rescue Services personnel, on Friday, recovered the body of a youth who was washed away in River Noyyal near Podanur.

The police said that G. Vallarasu (23) and his friend were travelling on a two-wheeler on Vellalore – Nanjundapuram Road on Thursday night. He reportedly asked his friend to stop the motorcycle and got in to the river claiming that he was going to find gold particles. He was washed away in the river, following which Coimbatore South Fire Station was alerted. The personnel fished out the body around 6 a.m. on Friday. Police have registered a case.

Youth arrested for raping minor

The Perur All Women Police on Thursday arrested a 23-year-old man on charges of raping a 16-year-old girl near Perur in Coimbatore district. The police said that the victim and the accused were cousins and belonged to the Scheduled Tribes community. The two got married without the knowledge of their parents and she was sexually assaulted many times. On October 27, the girl went to Coimbatore Medical College Hospital for medical termination of pregnancy, the police said. Based on her complaint, the Perur All Women Police booked the accused under Sections of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act and the Prohibition of Child Marriage Act. He was remanded in judicial custody.

Advertising

Advertising