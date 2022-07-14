Body of woman, son found dead in locked home in Krishnagiri

The charred remains of a woman and her son was found inside their locked house here in a Uthangarai village on Thursday.

The victims, 37-year-old Kamala and her 17-year-old son, was suspected to be set ablaze. According to the police, the victim was the second wife of a local artist Senthamarai Kannan, who had allegedly have three wives. According to sources, police are investigating various angles, including that of rivalry between the wives.