Coimbatore

Body of woman, son found dead in locked home in Krishnagiri

The charred remains of a woman and her son was found inside their locked house here in a Uthangarai village on Thursday.

The victims, 37-year-old Kamala and her 17-year-old son, was suspected to be set ablaze.  According to the police, the victim was the second wife of a local artist Senthamarai Kannan, who had allegedly have three wives.  According to sources, police are investigating various angles, including that of rivalry between the wives.  


