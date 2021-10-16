Coimbatore

Body of woman found packed in suitcase in Salem

The body of a woman was found packed in a suitcase in a flat near Vincent here on Friday. The deceased was identified as Teij Mondal (25).

The police said that neighbours complained to the owner about foul smell from the flat located on the second floor. The flat owner along with the police broke open the door and found a suitcase from which fluids were leaking. Police opened the suitcase and found the body with hands, mouth and legs tied. The body was beginning to decompose, police said. City Police Deputy Commissioner M. Madasamy held inquiries.


