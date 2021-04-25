Body of Tiruchi native murdered near Vadavalli exhumed

Police on Sunday exhumed the remains of a 44-year-old man from Tiruchi who was murdered at Oonapalayam and later buried near Dhaliyur on April 10.

The remains of Kumar was exhumed in the presence of Perur tahsildar Jayaseelan.

The decomposed parts were shifted to the Coimbatore Medical College Hospital for post-mortem.

The Vadavalli police had on Saturday arrested P. Senthilkumar (38) of Sundapalayam in connection with the murder. Kumar had been working as a barber in a salon run by Senthilkumar at Oonapalayam.

According to the police, Kumar stayed with another barber Nandakumar (40) from Manapparai in a room behind a chicken stall run by Senthilkumar at Oonapalayam.

Senthilkumar, along with Nandhakumar, picked up a quarrel with Kumar on April 10 after he came to know that the latter started working in another salon without informing him.

The police said that Kumar died in the assault by Senthilkumar and Nandhakumar and the body was later buried on the banks of a stream near Dhaliyur with the help of Kapildev (31) and Arulprakash (31) who worked in a chicken stall run by Senthilkumar.

Kumar’s family members could not reach him after April 10 and informed Senthilkumar that they were going to lodge a complaint with the police.

Fearing arrest, Senthilkumar surrendered on Saturday. The police arrested Nandhakumar, Kapildev and Arulprakash on Sunday.