March 31, 2024 11:43 pm | Updated 11:43 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The body of a pilgrim identified as Raghuraman (60) of Mogappair, Chennai, was reportedly recovered from the fifth hill of Vellingiri. A Forest department team used the services of loadmen to bring down the body. According to officials, this is the sixth death in this pilgrimage season.

