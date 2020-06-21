Body of nine-year-old girl exhumed

The body of a nine-year-old girl buried near Kelamangalam here was exhumed by the Krishnagiri police on Sunday after doubts were raised about the manner in which the girl and her grandmother died.
According to police, the deceased were identified as Keerthana (9) and her grandmother Marammal (70) from K.Kuttur village. On June 19, Keerthana’s mother Rajeshwari had served reheated food for the family. On June 20, Rajeshwari, Keerthana, Marammal and Kerthana’s sister Archana fell ill. They visited Kelamangalam Primary Health Centre for treatment and returned home. Keerthana’s father Duraisami, who was working in Bengaluru, reached Kelamangalam knowing about the illness.
Rajeshwari, Keerthana and Archana fell ill again and they were taken to Hosur GH for treatment. Later, they were referred to Krishnagiri GH. Marammal stayed at home. According to police, Keerthana died on the way to the hospital during the early hours of Sunday and her body was buried in their village.
On reaching his house, Duraisami found Marammal dead.
With the permission of the Tahsildhar, police exhumed Keerthana’s body on Sunday. The girl’s body and that of Marammal were sent to Denkanikottai GH for autopsy. Kelamangalam police have registered a case.
