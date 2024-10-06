GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Body of missing man recovered from Noyyal River in Tiruppur

Published - October 06, 2024 08:48 pm IST - TIRUPPUR

The Hindu Bureau

The Fire and Rescue Services on Sunday recovered the body of a man who had gone missing a few days earlier from the Noyyal River. The police have identified the deceased as Rajan Benny, 67, a resident of Amman Nagar, Iduvampalayam, who worked at a private college in Coimbatore.

According to the police, Benny regularly commuted by train between Tiruppur and Coimbatore. When he failed to return home on the evening of 1 October after work, his family lodged a missing person complaint with the Tiruppur North police. A case was registered, and an investigation was launched to trace him.

It was discovered that Benny had ridden his two-wheeler into a waterlogged railway underpass near the Noyyal River while returning home from the railway station on 1 October.

Fire brigades conducted searches in the stormwater drain that connects the underpass to the Noyyal. On Sunday, locals alerted the fire services after finding Benny’s helmet in the river. A subsequent search in the Noyyal led to the recovery of his body from the same location.

A police officer stated that Benny’s two-wheeler was found stuck in the stormwater drain.

