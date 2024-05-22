ADVERTISEMENT

Body of man killed by wild elephant retrieved

Published - May 22, 2024 06:15 pm IST - ERODE

The Hindu Bureau

The body of a 48-year-old man of Bejalatti village in Bargur Hills, who was killed by a wild elephant on Tuesday, was retrieved by officials on Wednesday.

Madhan was grazing his cattle near Ponnachi Amman temple near the forest area at about 4 pm on Tuesday when an elephant chased and attacked him, killing him on the spot. Bargur Forest Range officials and Bargur police arrived at the spot, but could not do anything since the elephant kept standing near the body.

On Wednesday, the police and the forest department staff retrieved the body and sent it to the Anthiyur Government Hospital for postmortem.

