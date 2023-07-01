Body of man found in Salem

July 01, 2023 09:53 pm | Updated 09:53 pm IST - Salem

A 45-year-old man was found murdered on Friday.

Arul, a resident of Periya Kollapatti, runs a saw mill at Gorimedu. Around 9 p.m., when he went to the mill, he found a body with injuries on the premises and alerted the Kannankurichi police. They came to the spot and sent the body to the Salem Government Hospital for postmortem.

The police identified the deceased as Ranjithkumar, a resident of Chettichavadi. The police have registered a case and are on the lookout for the culprits..