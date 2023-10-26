HamberMenu
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Body of female infant exhumed a day after her death and burial

Death of the infant was brought to the notice of the Village Health Nurse of Periya Sappadi village, after which a complaint was filed with the police

October 26, 2023 12:07 am | Updated 12:07 am IST

P.V. Srividya
According to an official source, the baby was born at the Hosur government hospital on October 15. 

According to an official source, the baby was born at the Hosur government hospital on October 15.  | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

The body of a nine-day-old female infant was exhumed by the authorities on Wednesday, a day after her suspicious death and stealthy burial by her family in a village in Shoolagiri.

The death of the infant was brought to the notice of the Village Health Nurse of Periya Sappadi village in the Kamandotti panchayat on Tuesday.

According to an official source, a 21-year-old woman of the village gave birth to the infant at the Hosur government hospital on October 15.

The woman and her husband are parents to a four-year-old boy and a three-year-old girl. The infant was buried at 5 a.m. Tuesday. A neighbour alerted the Village Health Nurse, who had called up the family. “The family merely said the body turned cold; hence, they buried the child. No effort was made to reach the Village Health Nurse or take the baby to hospital,” Kamandotti Medical Officer M. Ayothi said. The Village Health Nurse alerted her supervisors and a complaint was filed with the Shoolagiri police. On Wednesday, health officials and the police exhumed the body buried in the vicinity of the maternal home of the woman where she was staying. Shoolagiri Tahsildar Shakthivel was present during the exhumation.

“The body has been sent to the Krishnagiri government medical college hospital for autopsy. Only the autopsy report will reveal the cause of death,” Dr. Ayothi said. “We give counselling to all antenatal mothers, especially during their third pregnancy and when they already have girls,” the Village Health Nurse said.

The woman had undergone a tubectomy after the delivery 10 days ago. Her marital and maternal homes are in the same village. While the authorities await the autopsy report. The incident has revived concerns over female infanticide in a district with a historical dipping sex ratio.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.