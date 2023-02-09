Body of convict in Coimbatore serial blasts, Madurai assistant jailor murder cases buried 

February 09, 2023 09:20 pm | Updated 09:20 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The body of I. Abuthahir (43), a convict in the 1998 Coimbatore serial blasts case and the 1997 murder of an assistant jailor of Madurai Central Prison, was buried here on Thursday amidst tight security.

Various Muslim organisations had been demanding remission for Abuthahir, who was suffering from systemic lupus erythematosus, acute renal disease, and other health complications.

Abuthahir died at a private hospital in Coimbatore on Wednesday where prison authorities took him after his condition deteriorated.

The body was taken to his residence at Bilal Estate from where it was taken on a procession to the Tipu Sultan mosque and buried at its cemetery.

Abuthahir was sentenced for 10 years of rigorous imprisonment for his involvement in the 1998 serial blasts in Coimbatore. In 2003, he was sentenced to undergo life imprisonment for the murder of assistant jailor Jayaprakash in Madurai in August 1997.

The city police stepped up security at Ukkadam and surrounding areas on Wednesday evening following Abuthahir’s death. The security cover involving about 1,000 personnel continued on Thursday.

