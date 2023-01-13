ADVERTISEMENT

Body of BSF soldier from Erode district, who died in Tripura, cremated with honours

January 13, 2023 04:47 pm | Updated 04:49 pm IST - ERODE

The 38-year-old, who had served as a soldier for 18 years, died of a brain stroke in Tripura on January 11

S P Saravanan
S P Saravanan

The mortal remains of S. Vadivel, 38, a Border Security Force (BSF) soldier who had died of a brain stroke in Tripura, were cremated with full military honours, in Erode district on Friday.

Vadivel was serving at Agartala, at the international border between Indian and Bangladesh. On January 11, he had complained of uneasiness, and later that day, he died.. His family at Nanjai Uthukuli in Modakkurichi Taluk was informed, and the body was flown to Coimbatore on Friday morning.

The body was taken in a military vehicle to Vadivel’s hometown, where it was given a guard of honour, and members of the public paid homage. Later, the body was taken from his house to the modern crematorium at Karungalpalayam where Army personnel gave a 21-gun salute in his honour. Later, the body was cremated.

Vadivel had served as a soldier for the last 18 years and is survived by his wife, son and daughter.

 

