HamberMenu
  1. EPaper
  2. Music

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Body of BSF soldier from Erode district, who died in Tripura, cremated with honours

The 38-year-old, who had served as a soldier for 18 years, died of a brain stroke in Tripura on January 11

January 13, 2023 04:47 pm | Updated 04:49 pm IST - ERODE

S P Saravanan
S P Saravanan

The mortal remains of S. Vadivel, 38, a Border Security Force (BSF) soldier who had died of a brain stroke in Tripura, were cremated with full military honours, in Erode district on Friday.

Vadivel was serving at Agartala, at the international border between Indian and Bangladesh. On January 11, he had complained of uneasiness, and later that day, he died.. His family at Nanjai Uthukuli in Modakkurichi Taluk was informed, and the body was flown to Coimbatore on Friday morning.

The body was taken in a military vehicle to Vadivel’s hometown, where it was given a guard of honour, and members of the public paid homage. Later, the body was taken from his house to the modern crematorium at Karungalpalayam where Army personnel gave a 21-gun salute in his honour. Later, the body was cremated.

Vadivel had served as a soldier for the last 18 years and is survived by his wife, son and daughter.

 

Related Topics

Erode / defence

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.