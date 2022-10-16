Body of 80-year-old man found at Kalhatty Reserve Forest

The Hindu Bureau
October 16, 2022 17:50 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

The body of an 80-year-old man was found at the Kalhatty Reserve Forest after the Forest Department launched a search for him on Sunday morning.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

The deceased was identified as G. Perumal from Vazhaithottam. He was a shepherd and had taken his sheep out to graze on Saturday. As he failed to return home, his family informed the Department, who launched a search for him. They found his body on Sunday and sent it for post mortem. Officials said they suspected that he could have died in an elephant attack.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app