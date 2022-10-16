Body of 80-year-old man found at Kalhatty Reserve Forest

The body of an 80-year-old man was found at the Kalhatty Reserve Forest after the Forest Department launched a search for him on Sunday morning.

The deceased was identified as G. Perumal from Vazhaithottam. He was a shepherd and had taken his sheep out to graze on Saturday. As he failed to return home, his family informed the Department, who launched a search for him. They found his body on Sunday and sent it for post mortem. Officials said they suspected that he could have died in an elephant attack.