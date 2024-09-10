The body of a 23-year-old man who drowned in the Lower Bhavani Project (LBP) canal in Erode district of Tamil Nadu was found after two days of search on the evening of Monday (September 9, 2024).

G. Manivannan, who hailed from Lakshmipuram in Perundurai, Erode, and worked in an tech company in Coimbatore, left home on his two-wheeler to take a bath in the canal at Palakarai on September 7.

When he was sitting by the river, he slipped and fell in. A passerby, a man named Dinesh of the same village, saw him fall in and immediately alerted locals and his family.

Thingalur police and fire and rescue services personnel searched for his body for two days in the canal. It was retrieved on Monday evening near Nallampatti Papathi Thottam.

The body was sent to the Government Erode Medical College and Hospital at Perundurai for postmortem examination.

A case under Section 194 of Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS) was registered by the Thingalur police.