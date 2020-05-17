Body found

SALEM

17 May 2020 20:57 IST

A body of a man, aged around 35, was found near Pal Market here on Friday.

According to the police, passers-by, who noticed the charred body, alerted the Shevapet police. The police recovered the body and sent it to the Government Mohan Kumaramangalam Medical College Hospital for autopsy. A case has been registered and further investigation is on.