Bodies of youth recovered from Kalhatti falls

Forest officials removing the wooden walkway to Kalhatti waterfalls near Udhagamandalam on Tuesday.

After a search for two days, the Fire and Rescue Services and National Disaster Response Force personnel managed to recover the bodies of two youth who drowned in the Kalhatti falls on Sunday.

The personnel used scuba-diving gear to locate the bodies of K. Samuel (23) from ATC in Udhagamandalam, and B. Ganesan (23) from Elk Hill, on Tuesday. Samuel and Ganesan were among a group of seven who had gone to the waterfalls.

Woman found dead

In a separate incident, the body of R. Kamala (72) from Kumaran Colony in Kotagiri, who had left home more than two weeks ago, was found in a thicket in Kattabettu near Kotagiri.

Police said that the woman was mentally challenged. It is suspected that she was killed by a wild animal and dragged into a thicket, though the police are awaiting post-mortem results to confirm the cause of death.

