Bodies of youth, girl found in well in Tiruppur
.
, Bodies of a 23-year-old youth and a 15-year-old girl were retrieved from a defunct well near a plot at Vengamedu near Anupparpalayam Monday morning.
Preliminary inquiries revealed that the two were from Avinashi and were allegedly in a relationship. On Sunday, the parents of the deceased girl lodged a complaint at Avinashi police station that their daughter went missing. She and the man allegedly travelled in a two-wheeler from Avinashi to Anupparpalayam and ended their lives late on Sunday, according to the police. The bodies did not have any external injuries and the police found the two-wheeler parked near the well on Monday.
The Anupparpalayam police registered a case and the bodies were sent to Government Medical College Hospital in Tiruppur for autopsy. No caste-based discrimination angle or foul play was ascertained in the case.
Assistance for overcoming suicidal thoughts is available on the State’s health helpline 104 and Sneha’s suicide prevention helpline 044-24640050.
