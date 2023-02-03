ADVERTISEMENT

Bodies of two pilgrims washed away in PAP canal recovered

February 03, 2023 09:46 pm | Updated 09:46 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Hindu Bureau

The bodies of two pilgrims, who were washed away in a canal of the Parambikulam Aliyar Project (PAP) at Pachagoundenpalayam in the district on Thursday, were recovered on Friday.

The police said that bodies of N. Mahalingam (37) and S. Gopinath (17), who hailed from Periyakuyili in the district, were recovered.

The duo was part of 110 pilgrims who embarked on a padayatra from Periyakuyili to Palani on Wednesday.

The pilgrims reached Pachagoundenpalayam within the limits of the Sulthanpet police station on Thursday afternoon. Around 1 p.m, Gopinath slipped into the PAP canal while taking bath from its bund.

Another pilgrim Mahalingam jumped into the water in an attempt to save the boy. However, they were carried away by strong currents.

Though the Fire and Rescue Services searched for the missing pilgrims till Thursday evening, they could not trace them. The fire brigades resumed search on Friday morning and found the bodies of the two pilgrims some kilometres away from the spot where they were washed away.

The bodies were handed over to the families after post-mortem at the Coimbatore Medical College Hospital.

