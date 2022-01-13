Bodies of two drowned students traced near Pongalur in Tiruppur

The bodies of two Class X students, who were washed away in a canal of the Parambikulam Aliyar Project (PAP) near Pongalur in Tiruppur district on Tuesday, were retrieved on Thursday.

The police said that bodies of H. Baranitharan (15) of Gurunathaswamy Gounder Street on Tiruppur - Kangeyam road and Saran Sanjay (16) of R.K. Garden in Tiruppur were found at Vellakovil.

According to the police, the bodies were found floating in the canal at Vellakovil, around 50 km away from Andipalayam near Pongalur.

The police said that the deceased, students of KSC Government Higher Secondary School, went to the canal at Andipalayam along with friends around 10.30 a.m. on Tuesday. Baranitharan and Sanjay were carried away by strong undercurrents while taking bath.

The police, the Fire and Rescue Services personnel and people from the locality conducted extensive searches for the missing children on Tuesday and Wednesday.