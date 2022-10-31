Bodies of three students washed away in Bhavani near Mettupalayam retrieved

The Hindu Bureau COIMBATORE
October 31, 2022 19:45 IST

The Fire and Rescue Services and the police on Monday retrieved the bodies of three college students who were washed away in River Bhavani, near Mettupalayam, on Sunday.

The police said that bodies of S. Surendran (24) from Siddanaickenpalayam near Sulur, V. Rajadurai (22) from Karur and K. Kanishk (24) of Chennai, who were washed away in the river while taking bath on Sunday, were traced on Monday.

According to the police, a group of 10 students from a private college in Coimbatore came to the river bank at Mampatti, near Mettupalayam, in five motorcycles on Sunday morning.

There was a sudden increase in the inflow of water and the students struggled to get back to the banks. While seven students managed to get back to the banks, Surendran, Rajadurai and Kanishk were washed away, the police said.

The Fire and Rescue Services personnel carried out searches for the three students till Sunday evening. The searches continued on Monday morning and the bodies of the deceased students were retrieved.

The police shifted the bodies to the Government Hospital, Mettupalayam, for post-mortem. The Mettupalayam police have registered a case for unnatural death.

