Bodies of conservancy workers handed over to families

Minor tension prevailed at the Coimbatore Medical College Hospital on Wednesday after the families of the two conservancy workers who died in an accident at Ikkarai Boluvampatti village on Tuesday refused to accept the bodies. R. Palani (60) from Valluvar Street and M. Palanisamy (50) from Gandhi Nagar, Semmedu, died after the battery-operated three-wheeler they travelled along with seven others veered off the rod and plunged into a slope at Ikkarai Boluvampatti. Rasu (50), Marimuthu (55), Ammasai (65), Selvi (50), Marimuthu (55), Kamalam (65) and Arukkani (55) were injured in the accident that took place when they were returning home after doing conservancy works at Ikkarai Boluvampatti panchayat, said the police. The kin accepted the bodies after the police and Revenue Department officials held talks with them and pacified them.

Doctor falls to death

A former doctor at the Coimbatore Medical College died allegedly after she had an accidental fall from the sixth floor of her apartment in the city on Tuesday.

The deceased has been identified as Vatsaladevi (56), resident of an apartment complex at Uppilipalayam. The police said that the incident happenedwhen she went to the terrace to dry clothes. Singanallur police have registered a case. As per the complaint lodged by her husband, also a doctor, she was under treatment for epilepsy, police said.